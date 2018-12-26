BROCKWAY — For high school students, teachers talk about what it takes to survive college so much that it just gets tuned out. When that information comes from current college students, it carries more weight.
Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School welcomed back 18 graduates representing nine different colleges. The former students were participating in the annual Alumni Fair.
“It’s a nice opportunity for our current students to talk to some familiar faces,” Brockway school counselor Heather Anderson said. “They also learn how their current courses can help them in their career path. Plus, they learn how the opportunities here at Brockway have helped our graduates.”
The career fair is attended by sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Anderson suggests the students strike up their own conversations but knows that many will not feel comfortable. For those students, she provides them with suggested questions to help them figure out what college would work for them.
Many of the students looked for people they knew before going to check out other programs. Graduate JJ Ginther tried to entice students to West Virginia University, but praised his time at Brockway.
“My AP courses transferred,” he said. “Up to my third year, I’ll still be getting out of classes because of what I took here. The dual enrollment program gave me a good background in what college professors are looking for when grading assignments.”
Ginther’s comments were echoed by fellow graduate Adam Sabatose, who is attending Penn State University’s main campus.
“They focus so hard on STEM courses at Brockway,” Sabatose said. “We are all very prepared going into science and math courses.”
While the high school students moved through the gymnasium as a whole class, the space was full of people and could be described as “packed,” but for the graduates, it seemed empty.
“The hardest thing is going from this small school to the size of college,” Penn Stater Lauren Duttry said. “The large amount of people at main campus is something!”
“It’s bittersweet coming back to Brockway,” Lydia Holt, who is attending Penn State DuBois, said. “When you go to campus and then you come to your small high school, it’s a culture shock, I guess.”
“Penn State DuBois is small,” added Haley Rummel, “Brockway is really small!”
Despite Brockway’s size, the graduates all told the soon-to-be graduates that they should use their time at Brockway wisely.
“Dual enrollment and AP classes definitely help them when they get out of school,” Alan Weible, who attends Central Michigan University, said. “The study habits I learned here have helped me in college. Students need to find something interesting in their classes. College has a lot of opportunities.”
