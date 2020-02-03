BROCKWAY — Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School eighth graders have learned that the invisible can become visible.
Mrs. Carissa Wascovich found a project during her master’s degree studies that allows students to extract strands of DNA from food items. The students mixed strawberries, dish soap, salt, and water. First, they smash the strawberries (trying hard to not break the bag because that would be a mess).
“We did peas one year, and a student smashed his bag so hard that the peas exploded out of the bag and all over the white shirt of a girl sitting across from him,” Wascovich remembered.
Students take the smashed strawberries and strain the mess through the cheese cloth. The next step is to add cold ethanol. DNA is soluble in alcohol.
When the process is complete, the DNA strands are visible, looking like white strings "smooshed" together.
A strawberry has a lot of chromosomes. That is why Wascovich uses them as well as bananas. Peas are very simple, so they are useful for comparisons. She explained the significance of using an item with many chromosomes.
“It’s like if you walk down the end of a hallway and hold up a single piece of thread,” Wascovich said. “Someone on the other end of the hallway won’t be able to see it. But if you hold up a lot of threads, then they could see.”
Wascovich said that students often think she is tricking them that they can see the DNA strands, but seeing the DNA made the concept more concrete for them. Wascovich added that the eighth graders are the perfect group to teach about DNA.
“This is the first time they are really dealing with life sciences,” Wascovich said. “They’ll see DNA on the Keystone Exams. I’m trying to build a foundation for them so when they reach the higher levels of biology, they can think back and know what it looks like. We talk about DNA all the time, but when they see the tiny strands of DNA, it makes the concept real.”