BROCKWAY — Sometimes, kids just need to calm down. To that end, Brockway Area Elementary School has opened a Sensory Room beside Beth Stoltz’s room on the second floor of the school.
The Sensory Room is a place designed to help students — especially ones who need additional emotional support — settle down if they become stressed. It has peaceful images, gear and activities, and tables and chairs.
Brockway School Psychologist Yvonne Ransbottom said the room grew out of the success of the Sensory Garden.
“They both have the idea of calmness,” Ransbottom said, “but the Sensory Room is more focused on a specific need. The Sensory Garden is beautiful and gives students a place to sit down and be calm. The Sensory Room has research-based activities to engage students with a specific need.”
The Sensory Room took significant effort to design and build. High school shop teachers Kyle Norman and Robert Bateman had their students make activities for the youngsters. Brockway Senior Riley Welsh painted the room, having Mrs. Stoltz and the children in her class put their hand prints on the wall. Brockway teachers have donated items to be used in the room.
Donations have been important to getting the room done. The Stoltz Family of Dealerships in DuBois donated $1,000 for soft flooring, and community members have donated money as well. For example, Lisa Neidich held a raffle at the Read and Grow Family Literacy Night at Ridgway Public Library and donated the raffle profits to the Sensory Room.
While youngsters are using the room, there is still work to be done.
“The room is getting there,” Ransbottom said. “Everyone has been super supportive. Our hope is to have it completely done by the end of the school year. The fact that the community is involved and so many people are working on this project makes it even more special.”