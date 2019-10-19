BROCKWAY — As Pennsylvania asks its high schools to make sure its students are career ready, Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School is teaming up with Workforce Solutions to connect its students with industry in the area.
Colleen Prechtl of Workforce Solutions set up a Networking Fair at Brockway. She said that Jefferson County needed an event like the fair.
“We found that most of our region was well-represented when it came to community education centers, but we found that there was a lack in Jefferson County,” she said. “The earlier we can get to kids and allow them to see what we have in our area, the more we can retain them in our area.”
Prechtl helped bring in several area businesses and military recruiters and then made a bingo game out of it. Students talked to the businesses and tried to get five stamps in a row. They got prizes if they came to Prechtl with a completed card.
“I have an activity-based background,” she said. “I am, by trade, an occupational therapy assistant. The state wants to see more activity-based programs than one-on-one career counseling, so that works for me.”
Prechtl said that the problem in Jefferson and Clearfield Counties is that young people leave high school thinking they have to move out of the area to get jobs.
“They’re not aware of what our companies do in this area,” Prechtl said. “They think they have to go to Pittsburgh to do coding, robotics, or anything like that, but we have those same jobs here. We tell them they don’t have to move far away or spend money on training when they can get that training right here.”
Prechtl has done several events at Brockway and said that the school district works well with Workforce Solutions to help students find alternatives.
“Brockway has been very receptive,” she said. “I just started last year, and Brockway has had an open-door policy for me. The administration wants more for their students and is making sure they find out what jobs are available.”