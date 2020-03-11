BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District’s April meeting was filled with excitement and emotion.
With the third marking period coming to a close, the school board set the Class of 2020’s commencement ceremony for May 21 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Looking ahead, they also approved the 2020-2021 school calendar as well as adjusted the current year’s calendar to use April 14 as a make-up day for the district’s one snow day.
Jeff Tech students came to speak to the board about their excitement for their programs. IsaBella Ruth, Carissa Schuckers, Kayla Ceriani, and Michael Ford updated the district on their classes and the co-op connections Jeff Tech is making. Ruth and Ceriani passed around mannequin heads to show off the hairdressing lessons they are learning in their program. Schuckers talked about her medical program. Ford updated the board on the diesel mechanic program he is in.
The board approved 21 field trips and trainings, sending students to various events including Envirothon, Quiet Creek, Delgrosso’s Amusement Park, a math competition, a Scrabble tournament, National History Day, and a tour of a snowboard factory.
Ray Reckner made the motion to approve the Brockway Ski Club’s annual trip to Okemo, Vermont. Reckner said that he is usually the “no” vote, but his reasons included making sure as many students had an opportunity to go as possible. Ski Club Adviser Matt Oknefski informed the board that the club could increase the number of people going from 25 to 34, which helped sway Reckner.
"My goal is to make sure as many students can go as possible,” he said. “I’d rather have more kids go on a trip closer than have to turn kids away.”
The Okemo trip passed unanimously.
The board accepted the retirements of several long-term staff members. Superintendent Jeff Vizza said that each of the staff members were an important part of the school community and they would be missed. School Psychologist Yvonne Ransbottom retired after over 18 years in Brockway. Speech pathologist Stephanie Donati is leaving Brockway after over 20 years. Geraldine Bray is leaving the cafeteria after 13 years. Finally, assistant maintenance supervisor Darcy Fields will leave the building after 16 years. Fields’ replacement, Matthew Baxter was hired in the March meeting and will work alongside Fields beginning in April.
The board had an emotional moment as they approved a medical sabbatical for teacher Brooke Whitehill. Boardmember Jacqueline Manno expressed her own thankfulness for the support the district and community have given her and her family when their house burned down two weeks ago. She said so many people have helped that she is afraid of missing the opportunity to thank them, but she is grateful for the way the district and the community have come together for her family.
“Our community is amazing,” Manno said. “I can’t thank everyone enough.”
The next board meeting is April 14 at 7 p.m.