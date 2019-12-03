BROCKWAY — Katie Bish was unanimously elected president of the Brockway Area School Board during the board’s reorganizational meeting Monday night.
Bish said that the position of board president is an honor that she takes very seriously.
“I am honored to be re-elected board president,” she said. “I appreciate the continued confidence that the board members have placed in me.”
Bish has been on the board since 2004, holding the position of president since 2009.
“My goal is to continue to maintain cooperation within the board and the administration,” Bish continued. “It is our priority to focus on our students’ best interests and provide the best educational experience possible.”
Bish and four other board members were re-elected during November’s election. The others were Ed Yahner, who was named board vice president, James Brown, Robert Grecco, and Jacqueline Manno.
The board also approved the 2020 meeting dates, which will be the second Tuesday of each month. The only exceptions are two meetings for budget and general purposes that will happen on the fourth Tuesday of May and June as well as the 2020 reorganizational meeting on the first Monday of December.
During its regular meeting, the school board accepted the resignations of varsity football head coach Thomas Weaver and assistant coach Garret Weaver.
The board accepted the retirement of Terri Fleeger for the end of the current school year. Fleeger is a 22-year veteran of Brockway, working as a special education teacher, transition coordinator, and head of the student assistance program.
The board approved hiring Kelli Norman as a volunteer chaperone for the current school year as well as adding Andy Daugherty and Justin Decker as elementary basketball coaches. The board approved seven field trips in the upcoming months.
The next meeting will be January 14, 2020, at 7 p.m.