BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School District has added 21 new security cameras to keep an eye on the schools’ hallways.
The district installed 17 new security cameras in the high school and four in the elementary. The cameras are hooked up to brand-new DVR systems that are recording the entire campus.
“The cameras are high definition,” Superintendent Jeff Vizza said. “They can clearly see what’s going on. It’s a big upgrade.”
Vizza told staff members that the cameras recorded a bear investigating the garbage cans outside the school.
The new cameras and DVRs were purchased through a school-security grant. They replaced old cameras, especially in the high school, where some had blind spots. Now, the new cameras are spaced out evenly, forming a straight line if one looks down the hallway.
The cameras are added to Brockway’s other security measures: two school resource officers, security screens on exterior doors, locking cables on interior doors, and new drill procedures.
Brockway also resurfaced the floor of the high school gymnasium and replaced old carpeting in classrooms with tile. These changes were highlighted during Vizza’s meeting with staff members at the beginning of the school year. Vizza discussed the previous year and how it was a year of changes.
“We had 11 people leave last year,” he said. “We lost a combined 287 years of educational experience.”
Brockway replaced most of those teachers, which Vizza said he is excited about bring in new ideas. In spite of this, Vizza felt that 2018-2019 went well, and he is looking forward to 2019-2020.
“I honestly believe it was a successful year,” he said. “We had a 95% graduation rate. We served 216,000 meals to our students. We traveled 247,000 miles accident-free. We had zero violent acts. These things are taken for granted, but they are necessary for success.”
Brockway’s students started the new school year on Friday.