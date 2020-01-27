BROCKWAY — When Pennsylvania passed Act 18 of 2019, schools around the commonwealth were required to add trauma-informed training for both their in-school staff as well as their school boards.
Brockway Area School District took a flex day to meet those requirements.
The school district teamed with Ridgway’s Dickinson Center to cover the requirement on trauma-informed approaches to working with students.
Trauma-informed approaches involve understanding different types of trauma and how those traumatic events can spill over into the classroom. The training discussed changing the way teachers respond to a student to keep the standards and expectation in place but avoid accusatory language.
The Dickinson training had teachers listen to an intense 911 phone call from a child dealing with an abusive situation at her home. The teachers also read actual statements from traumatized children. The goal was to give teachers an understanding of the wide range of traumatic events their students could be facing every day.
The training also included suggestions to help teachers deal with a child who is processing a trauma. These included setting clear and firm limits for the students, providing a place the student can talk about their traumatic events, and responding to a child’s questions about trauma with simple, realistic answers.
The Dickinson Center prepared for the event by sending a survey to the Brockway teachers using the online tool SurveyMonkey. When analyzing the results, the Brockway Area School District scored high in the “compassion satisfaction” category, which means the teachers
feel like their efforts in the school are having an impact. They also had low marks in the “burnout” category.
Beyond meeting the Act 18 training, Brockway is looking at adding to the services it already has in place for students in a difficult situation. For example, the school has a Student Assistance Program for all students that connects those students to resources in the community that could help them. The school is looking into grant funding to add more services beyond that.