BROCKWAY — A tradition continues in Brockway as the Class of 2019 walked from the halls of Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, across the parking lot, and through the Brockway Area Elementary School.
A few years ago, under current Superintendent Jeff Vizza the “Senior Walk” was initiated, allowing soon-to-be graduates to traverse the halls of their old schools one last time.
In previous years the event has incorporated music over the public address system, but the Class of 2019 walked only to applause and cheers as they moved through the high school and into the elementary, where kindergarten students waited, holding signs and cheering them on.
“Someday, you will walk through these hallways in your graduation cap and gown,” Elementary Principal Candace Patricelli told the elementary students.
Patricelli also addressed the seniors as they walked through a school they left behind when they transitioned to the high school in seventh grade.
“We are so proud of you,” she said. “Your teachers and administrators have watched you grow up.”
While Patricelli addressed the pride of the school district, the walk was bittersweet for the seniors.
“I felt like I had gone through a major transformation,” Valedictorian Cecilia Manno said. “But I’m excited about the future.”
“It was a rush of relief,” said Kiersten Voccola. “I’m ready to begin my next chapter.”
Devin Snyder found finality in the experience, saying that the Senior Walk allowed him to see clearly that his school career is coming to an end.
“I’m finally done,” he said. “I never had a sense of completion before. It’s becoming reality.”
Amber Eisman felt a little at home with the walk.
“I felt like I fit in because I’m short!” she joked. “But they were still little children. I’ve changed a lot since elementary school, so most of my teachers didn’t recognize me now.”
The Brockway Area School District encompasses an elementary school and a junior-senior high school right across a parking lot from each other. When the students graduate on Friday, this will mark the ending of 13 years spent in a relatively small area. However, Patricelli told the class of 2019 that she is confident of their success in the future.
“Soon,” Patricelli said, “you will be walking across the stage — as you did for kindergarten graduation — ready to face the world. We know you will succeed, because you have already proven yourself to us.”
Brockway’s graduation ceremony is Friday at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.