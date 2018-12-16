BROCKWAY — Every wish you could pie your principal in the face?
That wish was granted at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School as part of the district’s fundraising efforts for Make-A-Wish.
The district raised $6,600 for Make-A-Wish, much of that coming from fundraising efforts in the elementary school. However, some lucky high school students got the chance to pie teachers and administrators in the face.
“We had kids put in for a chance to do the pies,” explained Brockway German teacher Eric Stawecki, who did not organize the event, but emceed it. “It was three chances for a dollar to pie someone in the face. We then had a drawing and announced the winners at the assembly.”
The school set up back-to-back chairs on a tarp in the center of the gym. Teachers and administrators signed up to be pied, and it became a competition to see who could get the most money raised for the opportunity. The pre-made pies were just whipped cream, with an extra-large one just for Superintendent Jeff Vizza, who capped off the event by kneeling down to give the Brockway senior an easier shot.
“Now, remember, just press the pies in the faces,” Stawecki reminded the students. “We don’t want to punch anyone!”
At the assembly, pie-facing strategy became key, with many students opting for a push-and-slide method to run the whipped cream through the staff member’s hair. Some students opted for a direct smoosh motion, like what Principal Brian Mulhullan received, while Principal Mark Dippold was the recipient of a pretty solid wind-up and hit.
“I think it was fun to see their teachers get pied for a good cause,” Stawecki said.
Stawecki was chosen as emcee because he was a Make-A-Wish recipient years ago. He got to go to Disney. Stawecki points out that the condition children have when getting a wish granted is often misunderstood to be a fatal one.
“You have to have a life-threatening condition,” he said. “But you don’t have to be terminally ill or dying.”
The child’s doctor ultimately decides if the child is eligible for Make-A-Wish before anyone is chosen by the Foundation.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes since 1980. More information is available at the foundation’s website www.wish.org.
