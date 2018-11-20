PITTSBURGH — Many Americans see the United Nations as a mystery organization. It seems like a vaguely connected group of countries that issues non-binding resolutions and has endless meetings.
But for a group of students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, the United Nations has had some of the mystery cleared away.
“Model UN is an opportunity for our students to learn about the United Nations as a whole and also to look at these world issues through another country’s perspective,” explained Brockway history teacher Rachel Chamberlain. Chamberlain has been taking Brockway students to Model UN in Pittsburgh for six years now.
The Model UN mimics real UN processes. The group is assigned a country and then must look at specific issues from the point of view of that country. Usually, Brockway, due to its size as a school, gets a smaller country. This year, Brockway was assigned the country of India.
“We were very excited to get India because that means that we did well with our assigned country last year,” Chamberlain said. “They do not want to give a school an assignment that is beyond their ability, so the permanent nations in the UN are reserved for the schools that have performed the best in the past. The developing nations are given to the newbies. Apparently, we are doing something right.”
The students have to prepare for different committees and each committee has two different topics on which to focus. The students have to research and write a position paper on those topics. The goal is to do more than find out about the issues the country faces, but to also come up with plans to solve those issues.
“We get to argue for eight hours about fake issues,” explained Brockway senior Cecilia Manno. “Well, they’re real issues, but we get to give fake solutions.”
“It was different than what we’re used to,” junior Shaughny Richardson said. “There were a lot of procedures we had to learn. But it was fun.”
Many schools that participate have classes that run simulations and work together daily. Because Brockway is a small school, it has a club of eight students who meet only a few times before Model UN to prepare.
“We’re one of the only schools from this area that does Model UN,” Manno added. “The other schools are from around Pittsburgh. It’s amazing that Mrs. Chamberlain gives us this opportunity. And the school board let us stay overnight in Pittsburgh!”
That overnight stay allowed the students to experience more than just the intense Model UN competition. They got to eat out, visit the memorial at the Tree of Life Synagogue, and climb the cathedral of knowledge.
“Since we’re representing India, we went to an Indian restaurant,” Manno said. “There was this lady there who basically told us what to get, which was great, because we didn’t know anything on the menu!”
“I believe that every student took an active role in the caucusing, speaking, and resolution-writing this year,” Chamberlain summed up. “That’s a win in my book!”
