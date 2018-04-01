BROCKWAY — A robot dragged a human across a floor in Brockway Wednesday and no one panicked.
That is because the robot was part of a demonstration of the Army’s TALON Robot and not the opening salvo of the Robot Uprising.
The TALON is a robot that runs on a track like a bulldozer or tank and has a long arm with two pincer-like fingers on the end. To prove it could pull its weight around the battlefield, Army Sergeant First Class Paul Gardner asked for volunteers to be pulled behind the robot. A Brockway junior agreed, getting a quick ride across the gym floor.
“It could pull a soldier with full gear on,” Gardner said to the student. “So you couldn’t slow it down if you tried.”
The student also got a chance to drive the robot, using the same command computer equipment the Army uses in the field.
“The TALON is used by combat engineers and explosive ordinance disposal,” Gardner said. “It can put a disruption charge on an IED and protect the operators in the truck.”
Gardner used the robot in combat zones when he was deployed.
“I’ve seen them flipped over, I’ve seen them blown 150 feet into the air,” he said. “It’s an expensive piece of equipment, but it’s better than losing a human life.”
The students drove the robot and tried to get the arm to pick up an Army water bottle. While Gardner made driving the robot look easy, the students had a hard time not crushing the water bottle or getting it into position.
“The hardest thing to get used to is not looking at the robot,” he said as a student craned his neck to look behind him at the robot. “We learn to use the screens and the cameras.”
Gardner brought the TALON to Brockway to let students play with a cool piece of equipment and to highlight the importance of paying attention to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) topics in school.
“There are more people in the Army with degrees than you’d think,” he said. “I’m working on my bachelor’s degree now and will have my master’s before I retire. People ask how I can take classes and be in the Army at the same time, and I tell them that you make it work.”
Gardner says that there are over 150 jobs in the Army, and only 13 of them are combat-related. He said that students often do not think about the science or technology fields in the Army and are missing out on great possibilities.
The message was received as students began talking about the ASVAB and STEM jobs in general. Some begged their teachers to let them go down to the gym and see the robot in action again.
“People often don’t know what the Army does with technology or the jobs they can get,” he said. “The Army has a STEM side, so it’s not just shooting guns.”
