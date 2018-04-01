Weather Alert

PAZ012-017-041-020915- /O.EXA.KCTP.WW.Y.0020.180402T0400Z-180402T1400Z/ Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Lycoming- Including the cities of Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, and Trout Run 232 PM EDT Sun Apr 1 2018 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Northern Clinton, Clearfield and Northern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...Snow onset 1-3AM. Heaviest snow 3-7AM with rates exceeding 1 inch per hour at times. Snow ending 7-10AM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Plan on slippery road conditions, mainly at night. Highest snowfall totals in the grass. Be prepared for reduced visibility and longer commute times early Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. && $$