BROCKWAY — Jobs of the future may not look like the jobs of the present. Because of that, Brockway Area Elementary School’s Curtis “Shay” French realized he had to build skills that translate to any job — even still-theoretical ones.
So French sought and received a grant.
“Four teachers here volunteered for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) workshops to enhance classroom science and technology experiences for students,” he said. “For elementary students, the majority of the jobs they will work in the future don’t even exist today. This idea is designed to light the flame of innovation and the desire to create.”
French cited a strong movement to develop hands-on projects that relate to real-world careers and promote creativity. Creativity can be used in both modern industry and the jobs of the future.
French was awarded $35,000, $10,000 allotted for training in STEM technology and methods. The hardware funding will wait until the training portion has been completed. That hardware will come in as a Little Bits STEM Lab.
“Little Bits are not robots,” French said. “They are building blocks that can be assembled in almost limitless arrangements. The Little Bits STEM Lab will provide students with an opportunity to create. This is a magnetic modular technology that is student centered.”
French gave the example of a project studying the operation of a dimmer switch. Students experiment with the switch and how it impacts a buzzer, a string of lights, a horn, or any other design.
“Beyond the modular technology, there is a coding aspect that will use our current computer lab,” French added. “Students will have an opportunity to program components or respond to a switch or a sensor. In class now, we talk about the latest technologies and research them. This is a game changer because the student gets to experience technology and take it to the next level.”
French sees the world changing rapidly and feels that education should be on the front line, preparing students for that change.
“Things are moving extremely fast and new careers are emerging daily,” he said. “It is important that education remains relevant to a rapidly-changing economy. This is an attempt to meet this challenge.”
