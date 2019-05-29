BROCKWAY — For the past few years, the yearbook at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School has received the Jostens Excellence Award.
This award goes to a yearbook that meets all deadlines and sells a certain number of books. Yearbook Adviser Tracey Dush has made this award a matter of pride for her students. Each year, the yearbook gets a banner announcing the award.
A longstanding tradition with the yearbook is to dedicate each year’s book to a specific staff member the students feel has made significant impacts to the school community. The 2018-2019 Dawn was dedicated to math teacher Donald Allenbaugh.
Allenbaugh started at Brockway in 2001. His two sons have gone to Brockway, Jacob graduating in 2017 and Hunter graduating this year. Allenbaugh teaches advanced math classes in Brockway.
“I really don’t know what to say,” Allenbaugh said after his family came onto the auditorium stage. The family sneaks in and hides backstage so the recipient of the dedication is caught off-guard during the yearbook assembly.
“Students, thank you,” Allenbaugh said. “Every day, when I walk across the parking lot, I’m inspired to be the best teacher I can be. Staff and administration, you inspire me every day by your dedication to this school district. I’m amazed at what we do here. My family and friends, thank you for always supporting me. Jake and Hunter, I’m so proud of the men you’ve become. And Renee, for 33 years, you’ve walked beside me. I should say I want another 33, but I’m going to be greedy and wish for another 50.”
The Dawn Yearbook is available at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School by contacting the office.