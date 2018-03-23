Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.