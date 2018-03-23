BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Area School District has had 10 threats made during the past week and a half, Police Chief Vince Markle said.
He was giving his report at the Brookville Borough Council meeting Tuesday night and noted that six of the 10 had been arrested. The other four he said were younger. One kindergarten student threatened to shoot a police officer.
With 10 threats, it was almost on a daily basis, he commented.
Two of the students were sent away to placement and others were expelled.
The police are working with school district officials and, if needed, with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office. Each case is decided separately, he answered when questioned from an audience member. All threats are reported to the police.
Junior Council Member Dalynn Park thanked Markle and the police department for their presence at several weekend activities and in their handling of the threats. Their actions have made the students feel safer, she said.
Councilman Rick Baughman also noted that his granddaughter mentioned the police being at one of the school’s weekend events that she had attended and how much safer she felt with their being there. He commended Markle and the other borough officers for taking such steps for the students.
Police vehicle
Council approved the purchase of a new police car as well as a new computer and camera for car #3.
The cost of the 2018 police interceptor sport utility vehicle and upgraded computers and cameras is $59,036 but two donations received at the last council meeting will decrease the cost to a little less than $49,000.
The new vehicle should be delivered in about a month.
Council president Phil Hynes noted that council had found money in the budget from under expenditures from last year that would be used to pay for the vehicles.
Historic marker
Council also gave its approval for another Pennsylvania State Historical Marker to be placed in the borough. It commemorates the life of Dr. William James McKnight who was a doctor, soldier, state senator, historian and businessman, according to Austin Fields, of the Jefferson County History Center.
The marker would be placed in front of the Courthouse Grill & Pub, which once housed McKnight’s office. The approval was given on condition that the business owners and PennDOT also grant approval.
