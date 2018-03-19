ST. MARYS — One of the students starring in the St. Marys Area High School’s production of “Into the Woods” is not like the others. In fact, she doesn’t attend the St. Marys Area School District at all.
Mason Shaffer, who plays Rapunzel, hails from the Cameron County High School, which this year will not produce a stage show. Shaffer said friends of hers in St. Marys encouraged her to reach out to their directors for permission to audition, which she did to a strong response: both districts gave her their blessing.
“I’m really excited to perform,” Shaffer, a senior, said. “I’ve loved to perform since I was a little girl.”
Shaffer knew she wanted to be an actress since she was 12, when she said her mother took her to see “The Phantom of the Opera.” She previously performed in productions at her home district, starring in several.
It takes her a half hour to drive from her high school to St. Marys, where she said she is enjoying rehearsals with her “sweet and welcoming” new friends. A self-described fan of Stephen Sondheim, the show’s creator, she said she is looking forward to performing as her character.
“I really love Rapunzel,” she said. “I could not be more excited about that.”
Shaffer said she will attend Penn State after graduating high school, and plans on auditioning for the school’s musical conservatory this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.