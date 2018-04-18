Today

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snowfall around one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.