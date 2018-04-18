CURWENSVILLE — The draft of Curwensville Area School District’s proposed 2018-19 budget contains funding for a school resource officer.
School resource officers are fully-equipped police officers whose base would be at the school complex. An SRO has the same legal authority as a police officer.
Superintendent Ron Matchock told the board’s finance committee at Monday’s work session, funding being designated for an SRO doesn’t necessarily mean an armed officer will be in place in the school complex by the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.
“Just because the funding is there doesn’t mean you are locked into doing anything. I am not sure whether we have enough information yet. Come August I don’t want to try to build on something that is just not there yet. That said I think it is safer to build funds into the budget and not use (the funds),” he explained.
He said Curwensville has three options for an SRO in the district. The first would be to hire a private individual. The second is to hire a security firm to provide the service. The third option is to contract with a local municipality to provide an officer for the position.
Matchock said, although no formal discussions have taken place with Curwensville Borough Council, that is the alternative the district would encourage if the board opts to hire an SRO.
He said because of the “strong partnership” between the school district, Curwensville Borough Council and the Curwensville Borough Police Department so securing an officer from Curwensville’s department would be the practical choice if the terms and conditions can be worked out.
According to Matchock, the cost for the first year of annual salary for an SRO is $58,000. There is no cost for healthcare because it would not be provided to the officer during the first year of employment. There would be also be costs associated with uniforms, equipment and insurance that would need to be worked out between the borough and the school district.
During the second year of the contract the school district would receive a 10 percent discount off the cost of the annual salary but would be responsible for an additional $19,000-$20,000 for health insurance.
There was discussion among board members about whether the district should be responsible for the cost of an entire year’s salary because the SRO would not be needed during the summer months.
Matchock said that is something that could be considered when negotiating a contract. “We just don’t have that much going on here in the summer,” Matchock said.
The finance committee said Matchock should contact Curwensville Borough Council and officially begin negotiations for an officer so that the board has information to make a decision. “I don’t think we have much choice,” President Mary Ann Rafferty said.
