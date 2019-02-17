BROCKWAY — State Rep. Cris Dush stopped by Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School to help the ag students and the FFA club kick off FFA week.
Dush’s office contacted Brockway’s ag teachers to get the chance to talk to students.
“Rep. Dush wanted to talk about the skills they get here,” Brockway ag teacher Matt Holt said. “He’s seen our program and knows what we do.”
After he talked about the opportunities they have in the ag program and FFA, Dush fielded questions from the students.
Brockway sophomore Weston Smith asked Dush about his thoughts on dairy farmers in the area.
“There are many ways we can help local dairy farmers,” Dush answered. “We could look into export markets, like powdered milk and cheeses. However, there are some questions about the Milk Marketing Board. It’s notorious for not giving information to legislators.”
Dush also blamed reduced fat requirements in school lunches for decreases in milk drinking. He said “big corporations” selling sugary drinks liked the school lunch requirements because students shifted away from drinking low fat milk.
Fellow Brockway sophomore Rylee Welsh asked Dush if there were ways to increase access to ag programs. Dush felt that Brockway has a fantastic program and said that there are opportunities for other districts to follow suit.
“You have a great program here,” he said. “I’m not the kind of person who throws money at things to see if they work. If the programs produce something you can use in life, they’re working. You have a growing program here because you have people who look for opportunities to expand.”
Dush and Brockway ag teacher Kyle Norman pointed out that if other school districts had students who wanted to do ag programs, they would have to come to the closest schools who have approved programs. In short, those school districts would have to pay to send students to Brockway.
Norman is the head of Brockway’s FFA program. He and Holt teach the students various ag-related classes with an additional focus on hands-on work in metal shop and wood shop. The FFA in Brockway built and maintains a barn on school grounds. That barn currently houses chickens. They also maintain the district’s greenhouse and hi-tunnel along with going to the Pennsylvania Farm Show and sponsoring the Farmers’ Market.
When people talk about FFA, the assumption is that it’s an organization for farmers. However, Norman explained that the former Future Farmers of America organization changed to just FFA in 1988 to help bring in students who are not interested in farming, saying that FFA has something for everyone.
Brockway’s FFA Week festivities include dressing in blue and gold on Monday, wearing a hat on Tuesday, dressing like it’s the 1960s on Wednesday, wearing a sports jersey on Thursday, and then dressing up on Friday. FFA members will wear their official FFA dress. The students also prepare a thank-you breakfast for teachers during FFA Week.
