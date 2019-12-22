BROCKWAY — Every year, the Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School chapter of the FFA heads to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. But the trip is often more than just seeing a butter sculpture.
FFA members get awards at the FFA State Midwinter Convention, held in Harrisburg during the Farm Show.
One Brockway member, Anthony Newcome, will be receiving the highest FFA state-level award.
“I’m getting my Keystone Degree,” Newcome said. “The Keystone is the highest degree in the state for FFA. It’s an excellence award.”
In order to qualify for a Keystone degree, an FFA member has to have 25 hours of community service and do a project or raise money. Brockway has had four Keystone Degrees in the last three years.
Newcome said he is excited to get the Keystone award.
“It means the most to me,” he said. “I put a lot of work into it. And since I’m the only one from the school getting it this year, it means more.”
While Newcome is the only Brockway student getting a Keystone Degree, others are earning their FFA jackets. The blue and yellow jackets are awarded to only 400 FFA applicants in the state. Brockway is sending Aubrey Ryan, Jacob Mace, Jacob Newcamp, Jack Smith, and Mayson Fremer.
Brockway FFA adviser Matt Holt said that the 400 jackets is a lower number than
previous years.
“The state has lowered the number of jackets they award, so it’s a big deal that all five of our applicants were accepted,” Holt said.
The Brockway FFA will head to the Farm Show on January 6 and 7.