DuBOIS — Fall Commencement was celebrated at Penn State DuBois Dec. 19 in the campus gymnasium. Chancellor M. Scott McBride presided over the ceremony, with Professor of Chemistry Arshad Khan serving as faculty marshal. LuAnn Demi, the 2018-19 DuBois Educational Foundation Educator of the Year, offered the commencement address. Academic achievement awards were presented to Joelene Murawski, for associate degrees, and to Emily Donahue, for baccalaureate degrees, for achieving the highest GPA’s in their class.
McBride opened the ceremony, saying, “These degree candidates would not be here today without the love, support, and encouragement of family and friends. On this day, we thank all of you,” before Demi would address the graduates.
Demi is program director of the Penn State DuBois Occupational Therapy Assistant (OTA) Program, and is also an assistant teaching professor in the program. Since 1999, Demi has coordinated the OTA program, collaborating with faculty throughout the University system to update offerings in order to meet accreditation standards, industry trends, and student needs. She has implemented mandatory service-learning activities, recruited community-based clinicians to guest lecture, and organized hands-on training workshops for students.
Demi earned her master’s in occupational therapy from Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical College in 1993, and her bachelor’s in rehabilitation education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1984. She is a certified occupational therapist with the National Board of Certification in Occupational Therapy and is licensed through the Pennsylvania State Licensing Board.
“My objective tonight is to help you think more broadly about what you want to do with your time moving forward,” Demi told the graduates. “Because there is no syllabus for this next chapter of your life.”
Stressing that the graduates embrace the experience of life fully, Demi advised them to find balance. She told them to work hard at building a career, but to also look for passions outside of work that can enrich their lives. She said, “I’ve learned over the years that a one-dimensional person doesn’t fully live or succeed in life. I hope that if someone were asked, ‘what’s LuAnn like?’ the descriptors would be more about my character and what makes me a person than any educational or career accomplishments. Clearly you want to start a meaningful, rewarding career. But I’d also like to suggest you think about the importance of creating balance in your life."