REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech students enrolled in the school’s co-operational education program addressed members of the school’s joint-operating committee Monday night. Rose Weaver, who oversees the co-op program, said at the JOC meeting that she currently has 42 students working with local businesses through the program.
“Of all the shops, I have a representative from each and every shop out there,” she said. “For all the shop teachers to have at least one person representing their shop, that’s never happened.”
Weaver also recognized the school’s cosmetology students, four of whom she said are in the field with local businesses.
One student in the collision repair program, Matthew Beck, described to committee members what he does through a co-op with Cataldo’s Collision in DuBois.
“I do mostly prep in there right now. I sand new parts and prime body parts, and also sand for blend panels,” he said. “The co-op has changed my life by giving me some real life work experience out in the field.”
Gavin Lingenfelter, a student in the HVACR program, said he works two to three days a week with a local HVACR business. The co-op program, he said, has better suited him because it allows him to focus on school a few days a week and on work the others.
“This experience will help me in the future because I’m going to college for my four-year bachelor degree,” he said. “I think almost every job is going to help me a good bit in my future, and to own my own business.”
Brookville Area Superintendent Dan Hawkins commended the students, and remarked how far the co-op program has come. Committee Chair Fred Park echoed Hawkins, thanking the students for sharing their accomplishments with the committee.
“It puts faces on all these things that we do here on paper,” he said. “You’re what it’s all about.”
