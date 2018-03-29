REYNOLDSVILLE — A draft of the Jeff Tech operating budget for the 2018-2019 school year was unanimously approved Monday night by members of the vocational-technical school’s Joint Operating Committee. The $8.8 million budget will now be sent to member school districts for final approval.
According to documents prepared by Sherry Hasselman, the school’s business manager, the tentative budget grew 1.17 percent from last year. Sending districts will contribute $5.5 million to the budget, an increase of 3.64 percent.
The documents project a general fund revenue of $8.9 million that will be supplemented by some $20,000 of surplus from the school’s commercial driver’s license program.
The item Hasselman said most affects this year’s budget is the diesel mechanics/heavy equipment program being added next school year. Hasselman said a little more than $97,000 is budgeted toward getting the program off the ground.
“With the addition of the diesel program, Jeff Tech has 14 full-time and one half-time (career and technical education) programs,” she said.
Citing Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry statistics, Hasselman said 200 jobs in the diesel mechanic field are available throughout six counties in Pennsylvania’s north central region.
Other factors Hasselman identified as affecting the budget are an increase in the retirement and health benefit savings and a $54,724 switch replacement project the school filed for through an e-rate program. If the application for the project is successful, Hasselman said, up to 80 percent of it will be covered by e-rate funds.
Hasselman noted that Jeff Tech is seeking to save money by reducing its utility usage. By replacing conventional light bulbs with energy efficient LEDs and installing light switches that shut off automatically, she said, the school could save up to $3,500 each year.
