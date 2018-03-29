REYNOLDSVILLE — In a few months time, one Jeff Tech student will have made a permanent mark on the Morningside Cemetery in DuBois.
Rigid plastic stamps that Cort Holben made with a 3D printer will soon be used to press numbers into new concrete posts that identify the cemetery’s lots.
Jeff Tech Engineering Instructor Thomas Tinker said the cemetery’s caretakers asked him several weeks ago whether or not one of his students could make the stamps for them. Holben volunteered for the job.
“I think it’s actually really cool,” Holben said. “You would never think that something plastic could be used in such a way, it’s very different.”
Holben, a freshman at the DuBois Area High School, said he volunteered for the project because he’s interested in learning more about plastics and has been experimenting with 3D printers for the past few months. He designed the stamps with AutoDesk Inventor, a modeling software program that he said he taught himself.
The stamps themselves resemble physical type. Holben created several sets of individual digits and a tool that holds as many as three of them at a time.
Tinker said the plastic pieces should function properly with wet concrete, and they cost only a few dollars to make. The files of the drawings are stored digitally, Tinker added, meaning more printouts could be made with ease.
“We could at a moment’s notice make additional parts,” Tinker said.
As a show of gratitude, the Morningside Cemetery Association donated a $50 gift card to Main Street Pizza in Reynoldsville to Holben’s class.
“We appreciate what they did for us,” said Cemetery Superintendent Jeff Cedor. “Hopefully if we need something in the future, we can work with them some more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.