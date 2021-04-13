DuBOIS – Having distinguished himself with countless contributions to the field of education during a 44-year career, Dr. M. Scott McBride has announced that he will retire as chancellor and chief academic officer at Penn State DuBois, effective July 1, 2021.
Penn State DuBois announced McBride’s upcoming retirement in a news release Monday.
McBride assumed his current role at Penn State DuBois in March of 2017. As the lead administrator at the campus, he oversees all departments, working with faculty and staff to provide the highest possible level of quality in education to students. He supervises curriculum, course delivery methods, department budgets, and more. McBride has also served as a liaison to the community, helping to form partnerships with regional industry in such areas as research and development, as well as internship opportunities, all of which benefit students and businesses alike.
Under McBride’s direction, the North Central PA LaunchBox was established. An effort McBride is passionate about, the LaunchBox brings together representatives from across a wide spectrum of disciplines to collaborate on ways to promote economic growth in the region. It supports manufacturing competitiveness and workforce needs, growing and attracting talented innovators and entrepreneurs, and creating new high-knowledge, high-technology businesses in the region.
Under McBride’s direction, fundraising at Penn State DuBois reached unprecedented milestones.
A total of more than $12 million was raised during his time at the campus. Much of these funds support student scholarships, helping to make education more accessible for all who wish to earn a degree. The establishment of the Diversity Equity Scholarship will help the campus to reach underserved populations. The Open Doors matching program saw donor gifts matched by the university, resulting in more than $3 million is funding for scholarships and additional programing aimed at helping students succeed. Also included in this total are funds intended to support the LaunchBox, international travel for students, special support for veterans, support of athletic programs, and more.
The transition to remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic is another triumph occurring under McBride’s leadership. By diligently attending to the needs of students during this unique time, Penn State DuBois continued to provide a complete and well-rounded educational experience. This resulted in the majority of students remaining enrolled and completing courses through remote learning.
Similarly, a student retention rate of 87.5% was realized in recent years under McBride’s leadership, the highest in Penn State’s Commonwealth Campus system, and second only to University Park throughout all of Penn State.
Another lasting contribution McBride has made to the campus was to launch a major renovation project on the current Multipurpose Building. Once complete, it will be known as the Physical Fitness, Athletics, and Wellness Center (PAW Center) providing state of the art facilities such as an all-new fitness center available to all students, faculty, and staff, as well as an updated gymnasium, and practice spaces for athletic teams.
Under McBride’s leadership, degree offerings at Penn State DuBois have been increased, creating a greater variety of educational options students may choose from. He streamlined essential services for students, creating a “One Stop” area on campus where students can find all staff members and services in one area should they need assistance with admissions, financial aid, advising, career services, and more.
“Joining the Penn State family and being a member of our campus community has been one of my most rewarding experiences in my long career,” McBride said in a statement to the campus faculty and staff. “I ask that you accept my sincere appreciation for all that you do, and have done, for our campus. My time with you has been the most rewarding and endearing in my career. Though I will miss the close relationships that we have developed together, I am confident that you will welcome your next leader with the warmth and support that you provided me. You will be in my thoughts as I cheer the campus on from afar.”
Before coming to Penn State DuBois, McBride was dean of the Caudill College of Arts, Humanities and Sciences at Morehead State University in Kentucky beginning in 2008.
McBride attended Kent State University where he earned a Bachelor of Music degree in Music Education (1976) and a Master of Music degree in Performance (1978). In 1990 he earned the Doctor of Philosophy degree in Music Education from the University of Oklahoma.
In retirement, McBride plans to see even more of the world, traveling and enjoying time with his partner, Misty.