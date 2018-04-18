ST. MARYS — The Reality Tour has raised funds and proven a level of success in the St. Marys Area School District.
Three sessions of the research-based anti-drug program were held in the winter, with about 280 students showing up over the course of the three nights. Programs were made available to St. Marys school district students, as well as those from Elk County Catholic Middle School.
Upon entering, students were given a photograph to show what they would look like after years on drugs. Then, groups split in two — either watching a video regarding drug facts or going through a real-life haunted house displaying the impacts of drug use.
Assistant Middle School Principal Dan Vollmer explained that all of the people in the tour were people with whom the students would likely be face-to-face if they pursued a life of crime.
The first scene was set in a prison with St. Marys Police Chief Sgt. Tom Nicklas. The next scene involved St. Marys Ambulance Service professionals in an emergency situation, portraying a drug overdose. And the last portrayal was by Lou Radkowski, funeral home director, at a funeral service where a mirror was placed in the casket saying “don’t let this be you.”
“It was a pretty emotional set of tours,” Vollmer said. “They did a phenomenal job.”
In addition to those involved in the scenes, District Attorney Shawn McMahon and Sheriff Todd Caltagarone talked about local drug trends and fielded questions from students and parents.
More than $4,000 was raised through local efforts by local businesses and industry, which Vollmer said will allow the program to continue.
“Because of our fundraising efforts we’re going to be financially sound for years to come,” said Vollmer, adding that, “I keep reminding myself that the first year is the toughest and now it should be good to go.”
