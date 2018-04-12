ST. MARYS — St. Marys area property owners face a tax increase under the school district’s proposed budget for the 2018-19 school year.
An increase of a little more than 1 mill is currently on the table.
The district’s mill rate of 33.12 would increase to about 34.18, or $34.18 for every $1,000 of a home’s assessed value. Administrators say the increase would cost households in the district an additional $40 each year on average.
Superintendent G. Brian Toth said the district tried to avoid the increase by outsourcing cafeteria and substitute teacher services, and by making changes to employee healthcare options. Toth cited a relative lack of state funding as one reason for the increase.
Toth and Williams said the district receives about $3,000 less from the state per student than other schools of comparable socioeconomic background.
The budget proposal totals $32,009,151, a 9.1 percent increase from last year. Salaries and benefits are said to contribute to the budget’s growth, making up 69 percent of expenditures, but Toth stressed that the district is not overpaying its employees.
A projected deficit of $3,741,262 would be covered by district reserve funds.
School board members will vote on the budget proposal at a regular meeting next Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.