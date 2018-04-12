ST. MARYS — The stage is set: the efforts of more than 100 St. Marys Area School District students culminates tonight with the premier of the high school musical “Into the Woods.”
Students and faculty have been hard at work this week rehearsing in costume and drilling technical cues in preparation.
“The students are coming down for extra practice, we’re getting the musicans in, we’re doing light cues,” said Adam Brooks, a St. Marys music teacher and one of the show’s directors. “Everyone just turned it up a notch this week.”
“Into the Woods” tells the story of a baker and his wife’s quest to lift a witch’s curse. Along the way, their story intertwines with those of classic fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood and Sleeping Beauty, albeit told in a more mature tone.
The show features more song than dialogue and also involves numerous set changes. Set pieces have been constructed by students in the show’s stage crew, and actors starring in the show will sport rented professional costumes.
Music for the show will be by a live orchestra. Thirty St. Marys grade schoolers are lending their voices to the production’s children’s choir as well.
Brooks said the show is something of a district-wide effort with more than 118 students from grades three to 12 helping bring it to life, whether on stage or behind the scenes.
He added that, like past productions, the show will feature plenty of visual spectacles.
“Every show we do, there are little surpises,” he said. “If you watch, there will be some trickery where you may not know how it happens.”
“Into the Woods” will run from April 12-14 at 7 p.m. each night. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8, or by senior citizens and students under 12 for $5.
