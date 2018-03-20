DuBOIS — For the first time since 2010, a team of St. Marys Area High School students placed first over all in the Senior Academic Challenge at Penn State DuBois.
The St. Marys team beat out teams from the Brockway Area, Brookville Area, DuBois Area, Clearfield Area and Punxsutawney Area school districts, as well as a team from the DuBois Central Catholic High School.
The quiz bowl tests students’ knowledge of literature, history, math and science. Students were quizzed through a mix of randomly selected oral questions.
“They strategized, organized, practiced, and had a thrilling finish to the competition,” said Adam Brooks, the music teacher who coached the team.
This challenge was the fourth in which St. Marys student Isaac Caretti competed, and the second for Mario Chiappelli, Matt Krull and Alex Minnick. Brooks said that team alternate Cain Pfoutz will be one of the school’s leaders in the competition next year.
The Senior Academic Challenge and its middle school counterpart are annual events organized by Penn State DuBois and community leaders. Carol Foltz, one of the organizers, previously said the challenges were the first events of their kind to be held in the region.
The first was organized, she said, almost 30 years ago. Being made up of local schools, Foltz said, the challenges are unique compared to other bowls.
“I think (the students) really enjoy having the competition between local schools,” she said.
