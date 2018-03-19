ST. MARYS — Rapunzel’s tower hasn’t been painted and Prince Charming hasn’t yet donned his doublet, but don’t be fooled: the St. Marys Area High School’s upcoming production of “Into the Woods” is beginning to take shape.
The 45-member cast has been rehearsing after school almost every day since January, and students in the high school’s stage craft class continue to construct new set pieces for the show.
“For being a mature show,” said Adam Brooks, a music teacher and one of the show’s four directors, “they’re being very mature about it.”
“Into the Woods” tells the story of a baker and his wife journeying to lift a curse placed upon them by a witch. Along the way, their story intertwines with those of classic fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood and Sleeping Beauty.
The show takes a mature approach to the stories more akin to their original tellings. It is also very vocally demanding, featuring more song than dialogue.
Zack Kline, who plays the Baker in his first leading role, described his task as daunting. But challenging though the show may be, cast members said they have had little trouble memorizing their lines and choreography.
“It’s just really cool to work with everyone so closely,” said Kline, a senior. “There’s a lot of one-on-one that I think is just awesome, and the directors are great for us.”
This will be the second time that the high school has produced a run of the show, the first being 11 years ago. Christopher Gankosky, a music teacher directing the show, said it was time to bring “Into the Woods” back.”
“We’ve learned more. We’ve delved in a little deeper than we did the first time,” he said.
