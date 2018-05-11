ST. MARYS — In the decade since the St. Marys Prom Promise and mock crash program were instituted in St. Marys there have been no serious incidents on prom night.
The process in St. Marys is that the public school presents the mock crash program one year and the Catholic school the next year.
“We invite any junior or senior student to audition for this presentation because the presentation is for the junior and senior students in the school. Students who were interested partake in an audition process and the “cast” is selected by me (Ann Defilippi) and Mr. Matt Frank. This year, there are 15 student actors and five film crew members,” Defillippi said.
Defillippi said the mock crash is “a rather involved endeavor,” with students auditioning at the end of March and spending April filming scenes and editing the videos together for the presentation which takes 20-30 hours in editing time alone.
“This is definitely quite an emotional presentation,” Defillippi said. “The realism of the live accident and the aftermath has a visible impact on many of our students and faculty.”
When students watch their peers being transported to ambulances and the Mercy Flight, which volunteered this year, land, there is a tangible impact. Students also watch one of their peers be placed in a body bag, the parents as they come to identify their child, and the arrest of the drunk driver.
“You can hear crying, but for the most part, the entire audience stands in silence. This feeling will continue as students return to the auditorium to watch videos of what happened after the accident and watch a live memorial service,” Difillippi said.
Of the work and the event, Difillippi said its purpose is to bring a realization to students that driving under the influence (or distracted) has serious consequences.
“We don’t want our students to have to experience this. We are aware that students will drink; our message is for them not to drive,” said Difillippi, who added that the prom is this Saturday, May 12, at The Red Fern.
Of the event, Difillippi thanks all of the community members who take time out of their day, and often off of work, to participate and make it meaningful, including St. Marys and Fox Township Ambulances, Crystal Fire Department, St. Marys Police, Elk County Sheriff, Elk County Prison, D&T Towing, Mercy Flight, Michelle Muccio, Dr. Wonderling and Penn Highlands Elk, the Edgewood, John Salter Communications, St. Marys Area School District and Aramark Services.
