ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors will vote next week on a budget for the 2018-19 school year. In a presentation to the board Tuesday night, School Business Manager Ginger Williams projected expenditures for next year to total $32,009,151.
That figure accounts for a reserve transfer of $3.7 million that would plug a deficit in that amount.
Employment salaries and benefits, Williams said, make up a considerable portion of the budget. At this, Superintendent G. Brian Toth reminded members of the board that the district raises considerably less revenue each year than other schools of comparable socioeconomic status.
“We are not over-paying,” he said.
Williams said that in her presentation that the district will have to look in the future at means of raising additional revenue. The district, administrators said, receives $3,000 less per student each year from the state than peer districts.
Additionally, Williams identified a lack of state funds for mandated training and curriculum programs as another reason the school will need to find other revenue streams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.