ST. MARYS — For the past month, students in a St. Marys Area High School calculus class have been using their calculators to learn the basics of computer programming. So far, they’ve programmed music synthesizer sequences and even taught robots how to move about their classroom.
Greg Snelick, their teacher, said by programming these gadgets students see and hear what they’re getting right and, perhaps more importantly, what they’re getting wrong.
“We’re trying to be problem solvers,” Snelick said. “And we become problem solvers by making mistakes, seeing the mistakes and correcting the mistakes.”
Students in Snelick’s calculus course have been programming on TI-Innovator calculators in a language comparable to C++. The devices are compatible with a range of other gizmos — tiny, wheeled robots included.
Students have already programmed their robots to sense and avoid physical obstacles — not unlike robotic vacuum cleaners — and to drive along tracks marked in tape.
“What we figure is, if we figure this out right, we should be able to get it to drive through a maze,” said Isaac Caretti, a senior in the class.
Snelick said several of his students plan on entering a national contest organized by Texas Instruments that sees the students program an original project of their own with the devices. High School Principal Joseph Schlimm said the class and its activities speak to the district’s efforts to promote science, technology and math education.
“It reflects economic skills for the 21st century job market,” Schlimm added.
