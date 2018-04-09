BROCKWAY — In every school in America, teachers, guidance counselors, principals, and support staff work to help students prepare for the future. At Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School, an additional chunk of that responsibility falls on Terri Fleeger, transition and community services coordinator.
“My job is to coordinate with outside agencies and businesses to help interested students find jobs,” Fleeger said. “These students may not want to go to college or a trade school, but could find success doing work right out of high school.”
For some students, this means getting their first job. If a student is unfamiliar with working, Fleeger is tasked with job coaching until the students are comfortable working on their own.
“Not only are students working and learning to work outside the school,” Fleeger said, “but we have brought trainings inside the school. We have Goodwill and the Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR) coming in talking to interested students about attitudes in the workplace, professional appearance, quality of work, and following directions.”
For many, it seems like students should automatically know this. However, like the Pythagorean Theorem, if a student has never seen the concept before, they cannot be expected to know about it.
“Our district believes strongly that we need to equip our students for work outside of school,” Fleeger said. “I am working close with Kathleen Margle, employability counselor from North Central PA Careerlink. The students who work with this program do actual jobs. They get paid, they have a boss, and they have responsibilities.”
Brockway teams up with Careerlink, Goodwill, OVR, Service Access Management, and business like Martino’s Bilo, Highland View Health Care, Shop Goodwill and Falls Creek Powdered Metals, but there’s more that can be done. Fleeger freely gives career advice to anyone who will listen. She also points out that many schools are like Brockway and have programs to help students take that first step toward employment.
“Parents can prepare students for the workforce by expressing how attendance and grades are important, even in school,” Fleeger said. “They can help get their child involved in activities, too. Employers want to see that kids are involved. Students need to be alert, motivated, and focused. Stress the importance of good work ethics and how you can move up the ladder if you are a good employee. And students need to learn to be on time, keep a professional appearance, and be personable.”
