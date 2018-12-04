Can a single score show a true picture of a school?
The state of Pennsylvania has decided the answer is no, and local educational leaders agree.
Since 2013, the Pennsylvania Department of Education has issued annual School Performance Profile scores to evaluate public and charter educational facilities. The system evaluated schools and assigned a single, numeric score between zero and 100.
Critics of the system noted its reliance on standardized test scores, 90 percent of the score issued was based on Pennsylvania System of School Assessment or Keystone Exam results; and a documented correlation between scores and the financial status of residents in the area the school served.
In an effort to provide a more comprehensive picture of what’s happening in a district, the PDE developed the Future Ready PA Index to replace the performance profile system. The index launched Nov. 15.
“I always say, you can just drive through the communities and see the SPP scores,” Punxsutawney Area School District Supervisor of Curriculum and Instruction Rich Britten said. “This shows what’s really going on and it’s fair.”
Beyond the test scores, the index takes into account factors such as attendance, graduation rates and post-secondary readiness.
“The Future Ready Index … presents a much more holistic view of each school by including both growth and achievement on PSSA and Keystones, but also showing college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates,” St. Marys Area School District Assistant Superintendent James Wortman said.
“The new Future Ready Index does try to look at some broader parameters, as opposed to the School Performance Profile,” Curwensville Area School District Superintendent Ronald Marchuck said. “We feel that putting a greater emphasis on factors that will impact a student’s success such as career readiness, is an improvement over an emphasis focused more on standardized test scores.”
The new system doesn’t just feature a de-emphasis on test scores, it does away with assignment of an overall school score altogether. Instead, the index relies on a dashboard model designed to show progress as well as school performance.
Assessments are provided in three areas:
- The State Assessments category shows performance on standardized tests, such as the PSSAs and Keystones, as well as from the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System, which aims to capture academic growth.
- The On-Track Measurements category shows progress in English and math, as well as providing attendance information.
- The College and Career Ready measurements include information on access to advanced coursework and career credential work, graduation rates, military enlistment and participation in the workforce after high school.
Proficiency is measured with a three-tier, multicolored system and progress is measured using directional arrows.
“The dashboard presentation, consistent color coding, and user-friendly language all combine to allow easy interpretation by school personnel, parents, and the community,” Wortman said.
“It makes a whole lot of sense,” according to Britten. “It’s much easier to understand. It’s very easy to look at and see if we are making progress. Here’s your arrows and they say if we’re making progress and growing and you can see it.”
“The Future Ready PA dashboard will serve as a powerful tool to help guide our work,” DuBois Area School District Superintendent Luke Lansberry said. “PDE representatives want to ensure that our schools and communities are accountable and empowered to provide effective, engaging instruction.”
“The Future Ready Index is a more holistic approach to evaluating schools and rather than drilling down to a specific overall score,” Marchuck said. “It allows a district stakeholder to look at how the district is doing overall by using a dashboard to show them various areas of performance.”
Overall, the system is one local educators said they think will lead to better analysis and improvements for schools.
“It’s not what we’re used to,” Britten said. “It’s not what we’ve been doing, but it’s the way things are going and it’s a better way to look at it. We haven’t, in the past, looked at the college and career readiness. But if a kid’s not going to college or a career, why even come to school?”
Wortman said he looks forward to the system’s capabilities for comparison to other schools. The index allows users to compare multiple schools of their choosing across assessment areas.
“We can now locate demographic and socioeconomically similar schools that are performing better and seek them out as a means of improving in areas we’ve not done as well,” Wortman noted. “Collaboration, communication, and sharing of success on behalf of the students in PA just became a lot easier with the Future Ready Index.”
Meanwhile, Lansberry lauded PDE’s efforts to work with district to improve education.
“The Future Ready PA Index is a fine example of PDE’s commitment to help support and monitor improvement efforts in our schools,” he said. “With a shared vision for the future of education in PA, PDE’s plan is to continue working closely together with us to ensure that we are accountable and empowered to provide support for the students that we serve. Continuous improvement has always been, and will continue to be, our primary goal here in the DuBois Area School District. We look forward to receiving their on-going support as we work together to create a learning culture of engaged, healthy, safe students who are college, career, and community ready.”
The Future Ready PA Index can be accessed at futurereadypa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.