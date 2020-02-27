BROOKVILLE — Edward Frank has been interested in the rocks carved by Douglas Stahlman since long before the Scripture Rocks Heritage Park was started.
Frank first visited the rocks in the early ‘90s. Later, he wanted to help with the search for all the carved rocks, but dedicated his time to taking care of his mother who had Alzheimer’s disease.
He said he’s been playing with video cameras as a hobby since 1979. A few years ago while taking care of his mom, he decided he wanted to get back into it.
A few years ago, he mentioned to Ken Burkett, executive director of the Jefferson County History Society, the making of a video about the rocks. The project became a reality when they learned about a grant that could help fund the project.
Frank learned of the grant from a member of the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts who said there were few applicants from Jefferson County. He approached the JCHS with the grant application.
“Right now I’m kind of retired. I’m a geologist by training, and I do projects that I’m interested in,” Frank said.
He almost didn’t undertake the project because in the span of a few months he had pneumonia, a stroke and prostate cancer. Burkett kept the grant, and in March last year the project began. Perry Langil joined as a back up in case Frank had to step away, and also shot many of the reenactment scenes featured in the film.
“We had the research that Ken and Brian did in their book, but then I went through and I looked up everything again so that I could see for myself,” Frank said. “And I found some newer stuff because there’s more things on the Internet now than when they first did things 10 years ago.”
The film is in the final stages of production, with only the music to be added. Frank is hoping to see the film shown on PBS once it is finished. He has been featured on PBS in connection with a previous project.
“The Black Guides of Mammoth Cave” was shown on PBS in Kentucky.
Frank was recently awarded the Arthur Altman Award from the JCHS for his work on the Scripture Rocks documentary and helping to preserve local history.