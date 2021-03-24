ST. MARYS — Rather than canceling the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s annual Easter Egg Hunt again in 2021, the hunt is going virtual.
The Virtual Easter Egg Hunt ends March 31, and is for children ages 4-7, who have the chance to win a boys’ or girls’ 18-inch bicycle donated by Wal-Mart. Each family has up to five chances to win, according to the parks’ Facebook page.
There are five paper eggs hidden at Memorial, Benzinger, Kaulmont, Luhr and downtown parks in St. Marys. Using a SmartPhone, participants scan the QR code on each egg and fill out the Google form for one entry.
Parks Director Dani Schneider said they are dedicated to providing age-appropriate programs for community youth all throughout the year.
“Last year, we were unable to have our normal egg hunt due to COVID,” she said. “However, this year we decided to try something new — a virtual egg hunt that also encourages families to get outside, visit our parks and work together.”
The egg hunt also increases foot traffic in all of the city’s parks, rather than just one, Schneider noted.
“The simplicity of the virtual egg hunt also makes things a bit easier for us this year, since we are still working on following CDC guidelines for our programs this summer,” she said. “We hope to increase programs throughout the year as we continue to migrate into our online system.”
Registration for the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation’s youth programs also launched March 17, including Arts in Education, day camps, swimming lessons and more, according to the Facebook page.
Those interested can create an account at stmarys.recdesk.com.
Visit the parks’ Facebook page for more information.