Artists and musicians lined the streets and set up inside businesses in downtown DuBois Saturday for the eighth annual Art Walk on the Block.
The event was a group effort by the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group (DDRG), the DuBois Area Council on the Arts (DACOTA), the Reitz Theater and local donors and sponsors.
Those attending the Art Walk began by picking up a map at participating businesses. The numbered map showed more than 20 stops along the route, with artists and performers at each location. Visitors stopped by to meet and greet the artists, watched an art demonstrtion and participated in an activity or enjoyed a performance.
Live music was provided by individual performers including Nate Horner, Sam Ettaro and Alex Haines.
Major performances were provided by The DuBois Area High School Dynamics at the Reitz Theater and “The Sounds of Summer Community Concert at the First United Presbyterian Church.
There were a number of special activities for children and adults including face painting, Henna painting, sidewalk chalk painting, an interactive community art project and international children’s project. A sketching activity and cookie sale were held at the DuBois Area Historical Society.