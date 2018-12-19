ST. MARYS — St. Marys City Council passed a flurry of budget and wage measures prior to the end of the year at its meeting Monday night.
Most prominent was passage of the budget and accompanying tax ordinances.
A proposed .2 percent increase to the earned income tax was approved. The increase will result in a .7 percent tax being levied by the city. In addition to the .5 percent levied by the school district, EIT will be set at 1.2 percent in total.
“As for our increase, general fund revenue hasn’t changed in 8 years. In order to pay for our roads and public works, we decided to make a small investment to kick start some of the larger projects that need to be completed,” Mayor Lou Radkowski said. “Thanks to council and the entire city team for thinking ahead and planning for the future.”
According to administrators, revenue garnered from the increase will be used toward infrastructure improvements.
The budget includes $7,272,774 in general fund revenues and expenditures.
The street lighting fund balances at $110,302, the fire protection fund at $308,045, the recreation fund at $425,825, the library fund at $126,810, the ambulance fund at $21,870, the fire hydrant fund at $67,433, the debt fund at $652,259, the sewage treatment fund at $3,425,352, the sewer fund at $208,335, the capital projects fund at $500,000, the sewer line replacement fund at $220,128, the Community Development Block Grant fund at $661,884, the capital reserve fund at $1,318,597 and the 2016 capital projects fund at $448,379.
In total, city budgets will fund $15,767,993 in operational activities.
“Overall, it’s a good budget,” Radkowski said. “City operations are funded with current tax dollars so Saint Marys has a balanced budget. We have a great hardworking staff that knows how to manage their departments well within the budgetary guardrails that we set. I’m thankful we have them on board.”
No property tax increase was included with the budget, leaving the rate at 18.5362 mills.
A mill is equal to one dollar in taxes levied for every $1,000 in assessed value of a property.
Council also voted to increase sewer rental rates to balance operation costs for sewer and water treatment plant services, and defund the INI fund to create a sewer line replacement fund.
The move will increase sewage bills, but allow sanitary sewer line replacements. Council noted some lines in the city are as much as 90 years old.
An increase of 2.5 percent in management wages for all but two city managers was approved. The exceptions were the chief of police –who will receive a 3 percent increase matching his officers, and the city manager –who requested a 2.1 percent increase for himself. Other city employee wages are governed by collective bargaining agreements negotiated with the unions representing them.
Two changes to management employee benefits were approved. The city will now contribute $1,250 to health savings account plans for individuals with single coverage insurance, an increase of $50, and $2,500 for other plans, an increase of $100. Additionally, management employees will now contribute 10 percent of health insurance premium costs rather than a set amount as done previously.
Council also re-allocated 2015 Community Development Block Grant funds left over from the Mertz Avenue project. The money will now be used toward housing rehabilitation work. The money has to be used by approximately April or lost.
