ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District was recently presented with a program for consideration, but the organization that has operated it for 25 years says it may not be appropriate.
At the Nov. 12 meeting of the district board of directors, solicitor Rick Brown brought a program operated by Elcam for employees medically restricted to light duty work to the board’s attention during his report.
Through the program, employees of an organization with restrictions on the work they can perform can be diverted to Elcam for light duty tasks in cases where an employer does not have such work available, rather than stay off work entirely until restrictions are lifted. The employer continues to pay the individual no differently than if they had such work, but they do work for Elcam instead. The program has been in operation since 1993.
Elcam is a nonprofit corporation that provides services and work experiences for individuals with disabilities. It has operated primarily as a vocational service, but also runs other services, and has some operations that work to support its core mission financially.
The work currently performed by those diverted by their employer to the light duty program is in the manufacturing sector.
“Most companies that use it are manufacturing based. For any worker in a blue-collar setting, it’s appropriate,” Jennifer Greenthaner, who handles the program for Elcam, said. “Could it be appropriate for professionals? It would have to be tailored to it. I don’t know if it would be a good match because of the work they do. Could we find them work? Certainly. But to work in a factory setting — I don’t know if that’s appropriate.”
Brown described the program to the school board as a possible “incentive” to get people to return to work as quickly as possible and not “drag their feet.”
Greenthaner stressed that such a use of the program is not what it is intended for.
“We also don’t want people abusing the workers system, but it’s meant as a help, not a hindrance,” she said. “For a factory worker to come here, it’s appropriate. It shouldn’t be seen as a punishment.”
Still, she stressed the program could be adapted for use by the district if they showed an interest.
“The overall program is designed for blue-collar workers. We could work with the school system to make it more advantageous to them,” Greenthaner said. “For a school to use the program, it would need to be looked at to determine how best to accommodate professionals. I don’t think it would be wise throwing them into a factory setting. You would want to match the position to the person and skill set. We can be creative.”
Neither the district board nor the administration has publicly declared any intent to seriously consider the program.
Brown did not return a request for comment on the matter.
