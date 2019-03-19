REYNOLDSVILLE — An April event is intended to educate and inform the older adult community on how to stay safe and protected from scams that are happening all too often, organizers say.
“Elder Justice Day” will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on April 30 at the Reynoldsville Foundry. The day includes a lunch at no cost, prizes to give away and an important education.
EJD is organized to help older audlts “recognize signs of abuse, neglect and exploitation,” a Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging news release says. It will also let them know where they can find help in addressing those issues.
Several presenters of different types will offer resources. The Clearfield/Jefferson Drug Commission will discuss signs of addiction and its impact on older adults. The JCAAA will educate seniors on protecting themselves from fraud and scams.
The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities will even offer “fraud bingo,” a news release says.
The National Council on Aging refers to the frequency of scams on seniors as “the crime of the 21st century.”
Internet fraud and telemarketing and phone scams are on the top 10 list of “financial scams targeting seniors,” according to the NCOA. Some others include medicare and health insurance scams, investment schemes, sweepstakes and lottery and even funeral and cemetery scams.
“Scams continue to be prevalent in our area, especially for seniors,” said Molly McNutt, executive director of the JCAAA. “The best way to protect yourself against being scammed is to get educated.”
The EJD event even incorporates area high school students, who will be presenting “scam skits.” The free lunch provided will also be created by Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) culinary arts students.
“The DuBois Area High School drama club will be there to bring real-life situations and conversations of how easy it is to be scammed over the telephone,” McNutt said. “People won’t want to miss it.”
Donations are being collected for prizes to give away to EJD participants. People must RSVP by calling the JCAAA at 814-849-3096 by April 15.
For more information, visit the PACS on Facebook, www.jcaaa.org or call 814-849-3096.
