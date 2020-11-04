Former vice president Joe Biden pulled far ahead Wednesday afternoon as he added Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona to the list of states that President Donald Trump had won four years ago.
That reportedly put him close to clinching, just six electoral votes away as Trump, on the ropes, demanded a recount in Wisconsin and continued to insist that Democrats were somehow trying to steal the election because initial election night leads eroded as more votes were counted.
The president's campaign asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop tabulation in Pennsylvania, putting legal muscle behind a late-night claim that the longer the counting goes on, the greater the risk of cheating.
Democrats rejected the allegation.
"After a long night of counting, it is clear we are winning in enough states to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency," Biden declared Wednesday afternoon, moments before the Associated Press and others declared that he had won Michigan's 16 electoral votes, with a lead of 61,000 votes out of 5.3 million.
Biden emphasized that he wasn't declaring victory yet. Not all news outlets were prepared to declare him the winner in Arizona, but if that remained in his column, he could win by taking any of four uncalled battlegrounds: Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.
As of Wednesday evening, Trump held a slight lead in Pennsylvania with 3,132,739 total votes counted to Biden's 2,898,788, according to the Department of State unofficial results. Several counties were still processing mail-in ballots, thus leaving the state very much undecided.
In local races involving the Tri-County area, unofficial results posted by the Department of State as of Wednesday show Republican Cris Dush defeating Democrat Margie Brown for the state Senate seat in the 25th District. Dush had 84,603 total votes to Brown’s 26,860.
A request for comment from the Dush campaign was unsuccessful by the print deadline.
Republican Mike Armanini beat Democrat Ryan Grimm for state Representative in the 75th District. Armanini received 25,076 total votes to Grimm’s 7,734, according to the DOS.
"Thank you to all who voted in this election, the record turnout is amazing and speaks volume of the people of the 75th District," Armanini said. "I am honored and humbled of our margin and it clearly demonstrates support for me by all parties. I look forward to serving my entire district and to always present what is best for my constituents.
"l am thankful for my wife, Valerie, and children, Dante and Michaela, for their never-ending support and love," Armanini continued. "I am also thankful to the many wonderful people who helped me diligently throughout my campaign in supporting me at our fundraising events, walking door-to-door, making phone calls, putting a sign in their yard and working at the polls. As a result of all of their efforts, they helped me continue to move forward and strengthen my campaign. I am sincerely grateful to you all."
Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, won over Robert Williams, a Democrat, in the race for U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District. Thompson had 238,819 total votes to Williams’ 74,221.
A request for comment from Thompson's campaign was not returned by the print deadline.
For statewide positions, as of Wednesday evening, Democrat Josh Shapiro edged ahead in the attorney general race over Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, 2,923,489 to 2,916,703, according to the DOS.
Republican Timothy Defoor was leading Democrat Nina Ahmad in the race for auditor general, 3,079,204 to 2,629,834.
In the race for state treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity held a lead over Democrat Joe Torsella, 3,037,296 to 2,729,319 in total votes counted, according to the DOS.
The Department of State's election returns website can be found at: electionreturns.pa.gov
Unofficial results for Clearfield County races of interest for the Courier Express which were not available for Wednesday's print edition, listed by candidate, number of total votes and percentage of total votes. Unofficial results for Elk and Jefferson counties appeared in Wednesday's print edition and online at: thecourierexpress.com:
CLEARFIELD COUNTY
Local races
State Senator of 25th District
Cris Dush, Republican — 8,185 votes, 73.36 percentage of votes
Margaret Brown, Democratic — 2,973 votes, 26.64 percentage of votes
State Representative of 75th District
Michael Armanini, Republican — 12,700 votes, 77.87 percentage of votes
Ryan Grimm, Democratic — 3,610 votes, 22.13 percentage of votes
U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican — 29,443 votes, 77.37 percentage of votes
Robert Williams, Democratic — 8,614 votes, 22.63 percentage of votes
National/State races
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Republican — 28,662 votes, 74.48 percentage of votes
Joseph R. Biden, Democratic — 9,300 votes, 24.17 percentage of votes
Jo Jorgensen, Independent — 522 votes, 1.36 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Attorney General
Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican — 26,788 votes, 70.33 percentage of votes
Josh Shapiro, Democratic — 10,385 votes, 27.27 percentage of votes
Daniel Wassman, Libertarian — 658 votes, 1.73 percentage of votes
Richard L. Weiss, Green Party — 258 votes, .68 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Timothy Defoor, Republican — 27,710 votes, 73.09 percentage of votes
Nina Ahmad, Democratic — 8,431 votes, 22.24 percentage of votes
Jennifer Moore, Libertarian — 1,463 votes, 3.86 percentage of votes
Olivia Faison, Green Party — 307 votes, .81 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania State Treasurer
Stacy L. Garrity, Republican — 27,061 votes, 71.27 percentage of votes
Joe Torsella, Democratic — 9,729 votes, 25.62 percentage of votes
Joe Soloski, Libertarian — 843 votes, 2.22 percentage of votes
Timothy Runkle, Green Party — 338 votes, .89 percentage of votes