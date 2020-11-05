As of Thursday evening, Trump held a slight lead in Pennsylvania with 3,132,739 total votes counted to Biden's 2,898,788, according to the Department of State unofficial results.
Some counties were still processing mail-in ballots, thus leaving the state undecided. According to the DOS dashboard, ??% of mail ballots cast have been counted.
For statewide positions, as of Thursday evening, Democrat Josh Shapiro edged ahead in the attorney general race over Republican Heather Heidelbaugh, 2,923,489 to 2,916,703, according to the DOS.
Republican Timothy DeFoor was leading Democrat Nina Ahmad in the race for auditor general, 3,079,204 to 2,629,834.
In the race for state treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity held a lead over Democrat Joe Torsella, 3,037,296 to 2,729,319 in total votes counted, according to the DOS.
The Department of State's election returns website can be found at: electionreturns.pa.gov