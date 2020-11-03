Editor’s note: This article includes unofficial election results that were available from the Department of State and Tri-County area officials late Tuesday night, Nov. 3. The Courier Express will provide election result updates online at thecourierexpress.com and in Thursday’s print edition.
The race for President of the United States remained too close to call late Tuesday night, as did the winner of battleground Pennsylvania.
As Americans waited on results from key states, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden continued racking up electoral college votes in the states where they were expected to win on Election Day.
Trump, as of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, had been declared the winner in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and West Virginia.
Biden won Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wyoming.
With his early wins, Biden held a 131-108 electoral vote advantage over Trump, with all of the key states still to come. Either candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.
If it’s a close race in some key swing states, it’s possible – maybe even likely – that a winner won’t be known for days or longer.
As of 10:45 p.m., Trump led Biden in Pennsylvania with 1,510,386 total votes to Biden’s 1,067,146, according to the Department of State website — electionreturns.pa.gov — which is recognized as Pennsylvania’s credible source for election returns. Several counties, however, were not reporting results as of late Tuesday night while some counties did not expect to start counting mail-in ballots until Wednesday.
In local races involving the Tri-County area, unofficial results showed Republican Cris Dush well ahead of Democrat Margie Brown for the state Senate seat in the 25th District. Dush had 84,603 total votes to Brown’s 26,860, according to the Department of State.
Republican Mike Armanini also held a commanding lead over Democrat Ryan Grimm for state Representative in the 75th District. Armanini received 25,076 total votes to Grimm’s 7,734.
Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Republican, maintained a healthy advantage over Robert Williams, a Democrat, in the race for U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District. Thompson had 235,899 total votes to Williams’ 73,551 late Tuesday night.
For statewide positions, Republican Heather Heidelbaugh led the attorney general race over Democrat Josh Shapiro, 1,123,166 to 913,648, as of 10:45 p.m.
Republican Timothy Defoor was ahead in the race for auditor general, leading Democrat Nina Ahmad, 1,182,276 to 807,146.
In the race for state treasurer, Republican Stacy Garrity held a lead over Democrat Joe Torsella, with a 1,167,106 to 842,690 margin in total votes, according to the DOS.
Several Pennsylvania counties had not reported results for statewide races as of 10:45 p.m., so the totals are expected to change.
The following are county-specific accounts of Election Day in the Tri-County area:
Clearfield County
In Clearfield County, there are 49,714 county residents registered to vote — 28,517 are Republican, 15,493 are Democrat and the remainder represent other parties. Of those voters, nearly 10,000 of those voters had requested mail-in or absentee ballots, and nearly 8,000 had already been returned to the Clearfield County Election Office on Friday, Oct. 30.
Jennie Mitchell of DuBois voted for the first time ever Tuesday at Goodwill Hose Co. on South State Street and was the 76th voter at 8 a.m.
“I see that our nation is at a critical point, and I believe for the sake of our future generations I felt it was time to help steer the course by voting in today’s election,” said Mitchell, who registered as a Republican.
Danielle Tubbs of Luthersburg also cast her vote Tuesday morning at the Brady Township Community Center. She brought her children, Sophia, Cecilia and Greyson, along so they can see how the voting process works.
Tubbs, who always votes, said she believes this year’s election was very important.
“I think it’s been a circus,” Tubbs said. “But I think it’s very important for everybody to get out and vote for the policies that they believe in and not necessarily a popularity thing.”
Beth Ann Segerberg-Roy of DuBois said this is one of the biggest elections she can remember in her 17 years of voting and never missing an Election Day.
“This was the first time I waited in line for 45 minutes to cast my vote,” said Roy, who votes at J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3 on First Street. “I’m proud to do my civic duty.” She said she voted between 7:30-8:15 a.m.
Elk County
The voter turnout in Elk County Tuesday was higher than previous years, coming in at 81.29 percent, according to the Elk County Elections website.
Leah Whiteman, a poll worker at the St. Marys Ward 3 site on Washington Street, said that around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the turnout was 62.8 percent. At 5 p.m., it was 77.9 percent, and at 6:15 p.m., 82.9 percent.
“This is higher at this time of day than previous elections,” she said.
Whiteman has been working the polls for about 20 years.
The last election that had this type of turnout, Whiteman said, was in 2012.
“The biggest issue we have seen is people who received a mail-in ballot, but did not think they requested one,” she added.
About one third of the people who did not return their ballots were having to vote provisional, since they threw their ballot material away, Whiteman said.
“The other two thirds are surrendering their mail-in ballots so they can vote in person,” she said.
Marian and Richard Gerber of Ridgway casted their vote at the West End Fire Hall polling place on West Main Street around 11:30 a.m.
It was important for them to vote in person, the couple said, for more than one reason.
“I wasn’t taking any chances,” Richard said, adding that he didn’t trust the mail-in process.
Marian said there is a feeling of pride that comes along with voting in person.
“You actually feel better going and putting your vote in,” she said.
The couple said they felt very safe casting their vote at the polling place when it came to COVID-19 precautions and guidelines.
Jefferson County
Jefferson County had a total of 22,567 ballots cast of the 32,035 registered voters, for a turnout of 70.44 percent turnout according to the county website.
Voters turned out in high numbers in Jefferson County for Election Day Tuesday, with lines at many of the polling locations around the county.
Bob Baronick of Reynoldsville said it seemed like there were a lot more people out to vote this year than in previous elections.
John Matusky, also of Reynoldsville, said he normally is at the polling location to vote by about 7 a.m. He said he was at the Reynoldsville Fire Hall to vote at 6:55 a.m. this time and a line was already formed. He finally got in to vote at about 11:30 a.m. and was about the 370th voter.
“I’ve been down four times this morning and the line’s always been out to this (doorway) here. That’s not typical. Normally mid-morning it’s almost nobody,” Matusky said.
Holly Buskirk has been the minority inspector for Reynoldsville for more than 10 years. She said Reynoldsville saw much higher than average numbers near the end of the day.
“This is one of the busiest times, the presidential election, and as of 7:45 p.m. we were at 921 voters. It has been extremely busy and long lines compared to other times. Other times the vote count is usually between 300 and 500,” Buskirk said.
She said this year was more difficult with the need to clean and sanitize the stations as a precauction for COVID-19. She said it has been a difficult year for everyone, and particularly the poll workers.
The Brookville polling location also saw similar turnout, reaching the 300 mark much faster than in years past according to Jefferson County Constable Ken MacInnis. MacInnis lives in Brookville and is present at the Brookville polling location each election as part of his duty as constable.
The Heritage House in Brookville is used as a polling site, with one half of town voting in the left half and the other half of town voting in the right half. MacInnis also said there had been a line coming out the door of the left half of the building almost the entire morning.
“It’ll be interesting to see what the numbers are at about six o’clock,” MacInnis said Tuesday morning.
Unofficial election results by county, listed by candidate, number of total votes and percentage of total votes:
CLEARFIELD
Local races
State Senator of 25th District
Cris Dush, Republican — 8,185 votes, 73.36 percentage of votes
Margaret Brown, Democratic — 2,973 votes, 26.64 percentage of votes
State Representative of 75th District
Michael Armanini, Republican — 12,700 votes, 77.87 percentage of votes
Ryan Grimm, Democratic — 3,610 votes, 22.13 percentage of votes
U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican — 29,443 votes, 77.37 percentage of votes
Robert Williams, Democratic — 8,614 votes, 22.63 percentage of votes
National/State races
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Republican — 28,662 votes, 74.48 percentage of votes
Joseph R. Biden, Democratic — 9,300 votes, 24.17 percentage of votes
Jo Jorgensen, Independent — 522 votes, 1.36 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Attorney General
Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican — 26,788 votes, 70.33 percentage of votes
Josh Shapiro, Democratic — 10,385 votes, 27.27 percentage of votes
Daniel Wassman, Libertarian — 658 votes, 1.73 percentage of votes
Richard L. Weiss, Green Party — 258 votes, .68 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Timothy Defoor, Republican — 27,710 votes, 73.09 percentage of votes
Nina Ahmad, Democratic — 8,431 votes, 22.24 percentage of votes
Jennifer Moore, Libertarian — 1,463 votes, 3.86 percentage of votes
Olivia Faison, Green Party — 307 votes, .81 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania State Treasurer
Stacy L. Garrity, Republican — 27,061 votes, 71.27 percentage of votes
Joe Torsella, Democratic — 9,729 votes, 25.62 percentage of votes
Joe Soloski, Libertarian — 843 votes, 2.22 percentage of votes
Timothy Runkle, Green Party — 338 votes, .89 percentage of votes
ELK
Local races
State Senator of 25th District
Cris Dush, Republican — 11,545 votes, 70.36 percentage of votes
Margaret Brown, Democratic — 4,864 votes, 29.64 percentage of votes
State Representative of 75th District
Michael Armanini, Republican — 12,376 votes, 75.01 percentage of votes
Ryan Grimm, Democratic — 4,124 votes, 24.99 percentage of votes
U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican — 12,381 votes, 75.22 percentage of votes
Robert Williams, Democratic — 4,079 votes, 24.78 percentage of votes
National/State races
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Republican — 11,931 votes, 71.83 percentage of votes
Joseph R. Biden, Democratic — 4,440 votes, 26.73 percentage of votes
Jo Jorgensen, Independent — 240 votes, 1.44 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Attorney General
Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican — 11,157 votes, 67.83 percentage of votes
Josh Shapiro, Democratic — 4,906 votes, 29.83 percentage of votes
Daniel Wassman, Libertarian — 255 votes, 1.55 percentage of votes
Richard L. Weiss, Green Party — 130 votes, .79 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Timothy Defoor, Republican — 11,413 votes, 69.86 percentage of votes
Nina Ahmad, Democratic — 4,167 votes, 25.50 percentage of votes
Jennifer Moore, Libertarian — 600 votes, 3.67 percentage of votes
Olivia Faison, Green Party — 158 votes, .97 percentage of votes
Pennsylvania State Treasurer
Stacy L. Garrity, Republican — 11,191 votes, 68.34 percentage of votes
Joe Torsella, Democratic — 4,648 votes, 28.38 percentage of votes
Joe Soloski, Libertarian — 394 votes, 2.41 percentage of votes
Timothy Runkle, Green Party — 142 votes, .87 percentage of votes
JEFFERSON
Local races
State Senator of 25th District
Cris Dush, Republican — Received 18,415 votes, and 81.42 percent of the total votes.
Margaret Brown, Democratic — Received 3,956 votes, and 100 percent of the total votes.
State Representative of 66th District
Brian Smith, Republican (unopposed) — Received 20,243, and 100 percent of the total votes.
U.S. Representative of Pa.’s 15th Congressional District
Glenn “GT” Thompson, Republican — Received 18,216 votes, and 81.84 percent of the total votes.
Robert Williams, Democratic — Received 4,041 votes, and 18.16 percent of the total votes.
National/State races
President of the United States
Donald J. Trump, Republican — Received 17,702 votes, and 78.75 percent of the total votes.
Joseph R. Biden, Democratic — Received 4,448 votes, and 19.79 percent of the total votes.
Jo Jorgensen, Independent — Received 329 votes, and 1.46 percent of the total votes.
Pennsylvania Attorney General
Heather Heidelbaugh, Republican — Received 16,747 votes, and 75.14 percent of the total votes.
Josh Shapiro, Democratic — Received 5,005 votes, and 22.46 percent of the total votes.
Daniel Wassman, Libertarian — Received 395 votes, and 1.77 percent of the total votes.
Richard L. Weiss, Green Party — Received 140 votes, and 0.63 percent of the total votes.
Pennsylvania Auditor General
Timothy Defoor, Republican — Received 17,324 votes, and 78.15 percent of the total votes.
Nina Ahmad, Democratic — Received 3,902 votes, and 17.60 percent of the total votes.
Jennifer Moore, Libertarian — 783 votes, and 3.53 percent of the total votes.
Olivia Faison, Green Party — Received 160 votes, and 0.72 percent of the total votes.
Pennsylvania State Treasurer
Stacy L. Garrity, Republican — Received 17,022 votes, and 76.73 percent of the total votes.
Joe Torsella, Democratic — Received 4,479 votes, and 20.19 percent of the total votes.
Joe Soloski, Libertarian — Received 498 votes, and 2.24 percent of the total votes.
Timothy Runkle, Green Party — Received 186 votes, and 0.84 percent of the total votes.
- This article has been updated from its original version to include Clearfield County unofficial result totals.