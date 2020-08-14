ST. MARYS — The main highlight of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting was the decision to fully reopen schools five days per week starting Aug. 31, but other subjects also came into play.
Being that the district is required to have so many hours in education, Superintendent Brian Toth said a new section of the school code addresses this.
The “emergency declaration due to global pandemic” ensures that remote learning hours would count, in the case of schools closing again, Toth said.
The board also addressed the topic of elementary class sizes, which will be balanced between all three schools — South St. Marys Street, Fox Township and Bennett’s Valley elementary schools — if needed, Toth said, in order to balance the number of students in each class.
Graduation credits were set to 21 for the 2020-2021 school year.
Toth said as far as transportation goes, students will be required to wear masks on the bus and practice social distancing as much as possible. The number of students will be balanced on each bus.
Student representative Aiden Bobik thanked Toth and the administration for including students in the reopening process.
“As we reopen the school year, we will continue to get students’ opinions as well,” Toth responded.