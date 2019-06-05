ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School students experienced their “summer send off” at the 16th annual olympic games recently.
The youth olympics were held at Berwind Park May 21 and 22, said Principal Christine Kuhar, with different grade levels participating on different days.
“This is ‘field day’ in the elementary world,” she said.
Students are involved in almost every process of the olympics, something they very much look forward to, Kuhar said.
Each classroom in the school chooses a country, learning about it throughout the course of the year. That country is their theme on the day of the olympics, with kindergarten always being the United States.
SSMSE works with Defined by Ink, a design custom-apparel shop in St. Marys. A professional visits the art classes, teaching students how to screen their own olympic-day T-shirts, allowing them to pick their colors, Kuhar says.
“We have a lot of community support for this,” she said.
The first day of the games, students and staff walk to the park, with school resource officers and St. Marys Police shutting down the road for safety, Kuhar says. Each class holds a banner and olympic flag for the “parade of nations.”
“It’s a big rainbow of colors,” Kuhar adds. “People from the community line the streets, and each grade level does a musical number.”
Students enjoy activities like three-legged races, frisbee tosses and team-building events that get them working together, Kuhar said.
The games are truly a community effort, with area businesses helping sponsor the T-shirts and St. Marys Parks & Recreation workers, high school youth and baseball boosters helping oversee each event.