RIDGWAY — Students at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary School enjoyed an educational night under the stars with Mrs. Marcia Raubenstrauch Wednesday.
Raubenstrauch, who is a special STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture and Art and Mathematics) teacher, has been giving students the annual StarLab experience for 26 years.
A StarLab is a portable planetarium.
“They learn about different types of stars and constellations and are able to view stars as if they were outside in a field all night,” Raubenstrauch said.
The school’s students enter the inflated, tent-like structure, where cylinders and a projection system are used to depict myths, legends and how the stars have been used for navigation for centuries. The Ridgway YMCA daycare and a local preschool also visited the planetarium that day.
“It gets them excited about learning about space,” Raubenstrauch said. “They need to have an understanding of those scientific principles.”
Raubenstrauch said a former student of hers now works for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and said it was these types of experiences that sparked his interest in space work.
The StarLab experience is something students otherwise do not get in the area, Raubenstrauch said, since the closest planetarium is in Clarion. Seeing how much the students enjoy the experience and learn is what keeps StarLab coming back each year, she said.
Before Mrs. Mary Beth Guyer’s third-grade class went into StarLab, Raubenstrauch gave a short lesson. Since the class had been going into the planetarium since kindergarten, she asked what they have learned about space over the years.
One student responded, “It’s exciting,” while another said, “It’s like I’m floating in space.” Another student added the class only knew a little bit about constellations at first, and now they know a lot more.
While in the StarLab, Raubenstrauch discussed several aspects of space, including Native American and Greek and Roman legends and how they depicted the constellations, how the stars were used to guide sailors, the difference between astronomy and astrology and horoscopes. Raubenstrauch and the students ended the experience by singing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.”