ST. MARYS — The Elk County Conservation District recently released its summer edition of The Elk Bugle newsletter, having to improvise a bit due to COVID-19.
Resource Conservation Technician Victoria Challingsworth said the newsletter was started back in 2012.
“We do an annual report for reporting purposes but wanted something a bit more fun and educational that would come out more than just once a year,” she said.
The newsletter is also a piece of awareness, Challingsworth said, getting the word about conservation efforts out there.
“We can inform residents of Elk County about things happening in the area that they may not hear about otherwise,” she noted. “It’s an opportunity to teach people about environmental impacts, why they should care and how to mitigate the largest impacts on our natural resources.”
It’s also a way to show the community other things the ECCD does, such as environmental permitting and acid-mine drainage reclamation.
“We host environmental education workshops for the community and local schools, maintain the West Creek Wetlands Trail and facilitate the Elk County Envirothon competition,” Challingsworth said.
For the Elk Bugle’s latest edition, the ECCD featured stormwater, summertime and rain barrels, she said.
“We would typically be covering our clay shoot, the results of the Envirothon, displaying pictures of the summer camps, etc., but with COVID-19, we had to improvise a bit,” she said. “Stormwater management isn’t the most fun topic to showcase, but it’s something that impacts everyone, especially with large storms becoming more and more frequent.”
ECCD staff have been visiting various Elk County sites, too, ensuring the use of best management practices (BMPs), such as compost filter sock, silt fence and rock construction entrances, the newsletter says. Along the way, technicians discovered an illegal dumpsite, and the responsible party is now being held accountable by the Pennsylvania Department of Protection.
“Last quarter, the ECCD staff spent 187 hours on site inspections and 22 hours responding to complaints from concerned residents,” the letter says.