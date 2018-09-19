According to the Pennsyvlania Game Commission, thousands of visitors make their way to Pennsylvania’s elk country in September to experience the bugling season.
Victoria Challingsworth, a member of the Keystone Elk Country Alliance says that the majority of the elk are centralized in the Benezette area which can become quite congested during the fall months, but now elk enthusiasts can view the elk from the comfort of their home.
Travis Lau, communications director for the PGC has announced that a camera has once again been installed on State Game Lands 311 in Elk County, in a field that typically is a hub of elk activity as the bugling season heats up. The camera was installed with help from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry and the Northcentral Regional Planning and Development Commission. Video and sound from the camera are being live-streamed at www.pgc.pa.gov, and viewers can expect not only to see elk, but turkeys, deer and other wildlife, as well.
The live stream, which is provided by the Game Commission’s partner, HDOnTap, is the latest in a string of real-time wildlife-watching opportunities offered by the Game Commission.
The stream can be accessed at the home page of the Game Commission’s website by clicking on the Elk Country Live Stream button.
The page also contains information on Pennsylvania’s elk, where to view them and provides a link to the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors website, which provides all sorts of handy information for anyone visiting elk country.
The live stream is slated to run until the end of the bugling season, likely sometime in mid-October. The top time to see elk on camera is late in the afternoon.
“There may not always be a visual to go with the audio but viewers will be able to hear the bugling,” said Lau.
“Dispatchers for NCRPDC located in Jersey Shore are able to pan the field and zoom in to get the best shots of the elk,” Lau said.
