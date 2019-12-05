ST. MARYS — Elk/Cameron County Special Olympics is preparing to host its annual Christmas party Saturday, welcoming local special olympians and their families for a holiday celebration.
Manager Mike Kronenwetter said the organization is open to all intellectually-challenged individuals in the area, based on Pennsylvania criteria.
ECCSO hosts social events, such as Valentine’s Day and Spring Fling dances, a fall festival and small get togethers, he said.
For some of the olympians, the activities are the only exercise and fellowship they experience, he said.
The organization also has a bowling league, running October through April, with 75 athletes, Kronenwetter said. It also participates in bocce ball, track and field, basketball and swimming, which starts in January at St. Marys Area High School.
This year the organization will also host events at the Ridgway YMCA. The large track and field event, held in Emporium last year, will be in Johnsonburg in 2020.
“We are trying to move the events around as much as possible, to include everyone and get different communities involved,” he said.
The group is always welcoming of volunteers as well, Kronenwetter said.
“It’s extremely rewarding,” he said. “All they have to do is come and be the athlete’s biggest fan. It’s the only place the average person can show up and be treated like a superstar.”
Special olympians compete in regional and state-wide events, Kronenwetter said. One just took the silver medal in a bench press competition in Philadelphia. They also compete in summer track and field and swimming events at Penn State University, and will be heading to York for bowling competitions.
Providing these activities can be an expensive endeavor, Kronenwetter adds, which is why ECCSO is grateful to donors of Elk and Cameron counties.
St. Marys Moose Lodge #146 hosts the Christmas party each year, cooking lunch for the olympians, Kronenwetter said. A band plays music and Santa Claus hands out goodies.
Special olympics does have a program that allows people without intellectual challenges to partner and compete.
The ECCSO management team meets the second Thursday of each month at 4:30 p.m. at the St. Marys Public Library, where anyone with a concern or interest in getting involved is welcome.
Those interested in getting involved can also call Kronenwetter at 814-389-2139 or message the Elk/Cameron County Special Olympics Facebook page.