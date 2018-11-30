ST. MARYS — Elk and Cameron county students will be creating Christmas-themed crafts and snacks throughout the month of December.
Area students gather for regular after-school activities at the Boys & Girls Club on North St. Marys Street and during the holidays they have twice as much to look forward to.
The organization offers a safe and educational venue for students, including cooking club, walking club and homework club, the latter of which encourages the students to finish their homework assignments before they go home for the night.
For Thanksgiving, the students created paper turkeys, said Executive Director Joe Jacob. For cooking club, they got to make their own turkey and stuffing rollups.
“It’s important to include holiday activities with the youth members, in order to give them the chance to celebrate the holidays with their Boys and Girls Club family,” he said.
Youth will also be playing Christmas-themed games each Friday, Jacob said, and making holiday wooden crafts each Wednesday.
As a “paint and sip” effort for youth, the club will host a “Christmas Paint & Sippy” by Ashley Denio Studios on Dec. 10.
Children very much look forward to making holiday-themed snacks, like the wreath donuts and sugar cookies they’ll create Dec. 13 and 20, Jacob says. The cooking club gives them the opportunity to learn how to make things themselves.
For more information, visit Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys on Facebook or www.smboysandgirlsclub.com.
